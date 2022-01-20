Thomson: Fixed links should start in next five years

Councillor Ryan Thomson.

North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson says work on fixed links should begin in the next council term.

The chairman of the SIC’s environment and transport committee says he will stand again for election.

He listed fixed links as his “number one aim”.

“I have decided to stand again for election in the North Isles for the next five years,” he said.

“If elected, my number one aim will be to get fixed links progressed and get a spade in the ground during the next council term.

“Fixed links are now essential, not only for islanders, but for the whole of Shetland, our economy, our environment and our society.”

His comments come after The Shetland Times revealed £18 million was spent on repairs and maintenance over five years on the council’s ferry fleet.

“The next five years are huge for Shetland. We have super freighters which must be progressed, we have the Shetland space economy beginning to boom, and we must have fixed links as a priority.”

Looking back over his first council term, Mr Thomson said the last five years had been about “preservation”.

“There have been good days and bad days. I’ve made good decisions, and made decisions I’d like to have back again. We’ve achieved a lot as a council, but there is still so much more to do.

“As I said at the beginning, the last five years have been about preservation. The bar must be set higher for the next five years – significantly higher.”

“The most satisfying ‘wins’, and by far the best part of being a councillor, is helping constituents with their problems.

“Working with individuals and finding solutions wherever possible is by far the best part of being a councillor.”

Mr Thomson said he would continue to work on his manifesto “in the coming days”.