In today’s edition of The Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 21st January) edition of The Shetland Times:

• The final series of Shetland came close to losing the famous fictional home of detective Jimmy Perez – over the Hollywood-style plaque.

• Shetland could learn from other local authorities to address its housing crisis, according to the new chief executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise Stuart Black who has spoken of Shetland’s potential.

• A proposed space centre in Unst has taken a major step forward after an objection from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) was withdrawn.

• The DVSA has moved a step closer to securing the controversial Scatsta site, but the move is still in limbo. The bid will remain unresolved as discussions over a lease agreement continue.

• SPORT – The quality of Shetland’s pitches was praised this week – as a televised match between Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock became the subject of discussion.

• SPORT – After a compulsory year off last year, organisers of the Bressay parkrun announce the return of the annual cake-off.

Plus readers letters, opinion and more.