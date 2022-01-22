Delight as Sandveien Neighbourhood Centre is saved from closure

The Sandveien Neighbourhood Centre has been saved from closure at the eleventh hour.

Over 20 people attended an emergency general meeting following an appeal for more members.

The centre was facing closure unless sufficient numbers of new people came forward.

Outgoing treasurer Ian Burke said he was delighted with the turn-out, which will also see new people take on key office-bearer roles.

“Attendance was 22, which is a great deal more than I have ever seen at any of our meetings in the 14 years I was on the committee,” Mr Burke said.

“I say ‘was’ as we now have a new chair, secretary, treasurer and bookings secretary.”

A meeting is planned for Monday night in order to make necessary hand-over arrangements.

Although they are stepping down after years of service, Mr Burke and secretary Lillian Miller say they will be available to help the new members for the first month or two.

The new treasurer for the centre is Alan Hamilton, while Jessie May Hunter will serve as secretary, and Nan Hamilton is now bookings secretary.

The role of chairperson – which had previously been vacant – will now be carried out by Sally Llewellyn.

Mr Burke added: “With myself and Lilian definitely standing down – and we did not have a chairperson – then if no new office bearers came forward the activities at the centre would have ceased.

“Safe to say that both myself and Lilian are chuffed.”

He said all publicity – including from The Shetland Times – was “instrumental in bringing about the desired result”.