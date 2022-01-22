Torch-lit procession to take place in Glasgow

An Up-Helly-A’ style torch-lit procession is due to take place in Glasgow tonight [Saturday].

The march is being hosted by Celtic Connections to commemorate the 550th anniversary of Shetland being annexed from Norway to Scotland.

It is due to take place ahead of two “Shetland 550” concerts at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

So while the Up-Helly-A’ procession may be missing from the isles at least a flavour of it is being felt on the mainland.