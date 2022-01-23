Headlines News

'Digital hall' will help in development plan consultation

‘Digital hall’ will help in development plan consultation

An online consultation on Shetland’s “local development plan” is underway.

It follows plans to review the main document that guides decisions on all planning applications and development.

All the relevant documents are available online through an interactive “digital hall”.

The consultation is based around nine main issues – including digital connectivity, climate change and sustainable development.

A series of options for potential change on each area is outlined.

The digital hall can be found at https://planshetland.consultation.ai/mir/

All documents are available by clicking on the various posters, folders and maps displayed.

There will also be regular ‘attendance’ by planning staff via a live chat function to answer questions and provide further information.

Shetland Islands Council insists the report is not a ‘draft development plan’, but a starting point for discussion.

Development committee chairman Alastair Cooper said: “Planning decisions are critical for future development within the islands, so our local development plan has to reflect as much as possible the needs and requirements of local businesses and communities.

“A key part of that is identifying the areas where development should take place, and where it shouldn’t, so we’re particularly interested in hearing from the community on this.

“With that in mind, I’d encourage everyone to engage with the consultation.

“It’s attractive and easy to use and is a splendid alternative, given the ongoing pandemic, to attending a meeting in your local hall.”

The consultation has already been debated by elected members (see this week’s Shetland Times).

