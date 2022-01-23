Torch-lit display lights up Celtic Connections
Celtic Connections opened in spectacular style with a celebratory Viking torch-lit march through the streets of Glasgow.
The festival is staging two specially-commissioned Shetland 550 shows to celebrate Shetland’s cultural history and identity 550 years on from the islands becoming part of Scotland.
Members of the South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha) jarl’s squad welcomed audiences to Glasgow Royal Concert Hall with flaming torches, cheers and songs celebrating Up-Helly-A’ on Saturday night.
This year’s hybrid Celtic Connections programme spans around 60 lively in-person concerts, a number of intimate filming sessions and a digital offering, with more than 500 artists involved across the festival.
