Torch-lit display lights up Celtic Connections

The festival is staging two specially-commissioned Shetland 550 shows to celebrate Shetland’s unique cultural history and identity 550 years on from the islands becoming part of Scotland.

Celtic Connections opened in spectacular style with a celebratory Viking torch-lit march through the streets of Glasgow.

Members of the South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha) jarl’s squad welcomed audiences to Glasgow Royal Concert Hall with flaming torches, cheers and songs celebrating Up-Helly-A’ on Saturday night.

This year’s hybrid Celtic Connections programme spans around 60 lively in-person concerts, a number of intimate filming sessions and a digital offering, with more than 500 artists involved across the festival.