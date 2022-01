The ‘No Uninvited Sales People’ stickers. Photo: Police Scotland.

Police have issued an alert over the return of doorstep sellers.

The Shetland force tweeted that the easing of Covid restrictions had seen sellers start to visit the isles again.

Officers said anyone who did not want such visits could display a “No Uninvited Sales People” sticker.

People can call police on 01595 744887 or email trading.standards@shetland.gov.uk to request the stickers.