Hial provides breakdown of £9 million remote tower spend

The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

A breakdown has been provided of the £9 million spend on the controversial air traffic management system proposed for Sumburgh Airport.

Details of the expenditure up to 30th November has been set out by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Hial has provided the information after questions were raised in the Scottish parliament about the expenditure so far on the Air Traffic Management Strategy (ATMS).

The information has also been provided to the UK Parliament Scottish Affairs Committee in response to their questions on the £9 million spend.

The spend relating specifically to the remote tower element of the project runs to £228,953.

The centralisation of air traffic control, which could see flights to and from Sumburgh being operated from Inverness, has caused widespread concern.

It comes after the tendering process for the remote towers technology was cancelled.

A total of £6,437,178 has so far been spent on capital projects.

That includes £2,626,036 for the purchase of New Century House in Inverness – which was bought to house all aspects of the ATMS system.

Project team staff costs were not that far behind, at £2,221,561.

Spend on the “remote tower solution” was put down as £228,953, while training simulator and centre set up costs ran to £324,051.

Expenditure on safety assurance was £106,294, while engineering readiness set Hial back £102,772.

Much of the remaining capital expenditure was divided between building design and renovation (£695,956) and other building works (£16,946).

Spend on “surveillance solution” reached £45,470.

The cost of engineering service strategy was put down at £40,376, while connectivity costs ran to £28,764.

Revenue spending accounted for the remainder of the expenditure.

That included £991,656 on salaries, National Insurance and pension contributions.

But Hial also spent £538,130 on professional and consultancy fees.

Spend on rates, rents and utilities ran to £321,597.

A total of £280,788 was spent on training, and £258,435 on travel.

In all, £2,602,390 was spent to cover revenue costs.

