More than 400 Covid cases recorded in less than three weeks

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 53 min ago 0
Shetland has recorded 432 new Covid-19 cases since 6th January, official figures show.

According to the latest statistics, 24 of the cases were confirmed today (Monday).

The reporting of statistics has changed this month following new reporting guidelines.

Previously, only PCR tests were included on the official figures. However, following changes which meant positive lateral flow device (LFD) tests no longer required a confirmatory PCR, the government has also included statistics on positive LFDs. 

Initially, these were only provided at a nationwide level but are now also available by health board area.

Of the 432 cases recorded in Shetland since 6th January, 88 were PCR only, 38 were LFD and PCR and 306 were LFD only.

Two of the 24 cases confirmed today were PCR tests, the remainder were LFD.

