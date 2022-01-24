‘Tunnel Vision’ event will see discussion take place on fixed links

Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael.

A discussion on fixed links is being planned for next month.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael and his Holyrood counterpart Beatrice Wishart are planning an event called Tunnel Vision.

The event will be held at 2pm on Saturday 5th February, and is intended to kickstart discussions on any interest in establishing fixed links and the practical issues involved.

The event will be hosted by the isles representatives with expert speakers Prof Andrew Sloan, visiting professor of civil and environmental engineering at Strathclyde University and Sigurd Lamhauge, Faroese director of Landsverk, which oversees land-based transport infrastructure, including tunnels.

It comes after Shetland was not included in a Scottish government transport review.

North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson also said he wanted to see work on fixed links begin in the next council term.

Ms Wishart said: “Fixed links have long been discussed and we are at a crossroads with many lifeline ferries requiring retirement. Fixed links could be transformative for Shetland.”