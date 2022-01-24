News

‘Tunnel Vision’ event will see discussion take place on fixed links

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 13 min ago 0
‘Tunnel Vision’ event will see discussion take place on fixed links
Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael.

A discussion on fixed links is being planned for next month.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael and his Holyrood counterpart Beatrice Wishart are planning an event called Tunnel Vision.

The event will be held at 2pm on Saturday 5th February, and is intended to kickstart discussions on any interest in establishing fixed links and the practical issues involved.

The event will be hosted by the isles representatives with expert speakers Prof Andrew Sloan, visiting professor of civil and environmental engineering at Strathclyde University and Sigurd Lamhauge, Faroese director of Landsverk, which oversees land-based transport infrastructure, including tunnels.

It comes after Shetland was not included in a Scottish government transport review.

North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson also said he wanted to see work on fixed links begin in the next council term.

Ms Wishart said: “Fixed links have long been discussed and we are at a crossroads with many lifeline ferries requiring retirement. Fixed links could be transformative for Shetland.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.