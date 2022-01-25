Delays expected on NorthLink’s passenger crossings with ‘high possibility’ of freight cancellation

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Weather-related disruption to lifeline ferry services is expected tomorrow (Wednesday) and into the weekend.

NorthLink Ferries has warned passengers that tomorrow’s northbound Hjaltland sailing from Aberdeen could be up to two hours delayed arriving in Lerwick.

Hrossey’s southbound sailing is still scheduled to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm but her call in to Kirkwall is currently under review.

Freight services in both directions are also under review with a “high possibility” of cancellation.

NorthLink said further disruption may occur over the weekend and more detailed updates will follow.