Eye-catching Up-Helly-A’ display helps raise funds for charity

Lynden Nicolson with one of his lit-up pallet creations.

A homemade Up-Helly-A’ display in a Lerwick drive is helping boost a charity fundraising effort.

Lynden Nicolson’s eye-catching presentation includes a galley, guizers, jarl’s shield and a replica of the Lerwick Town Hall set to 7.30pm – the traditional light-up time for the Up-Helly-A’ procession.

Nicolson, who is a member of the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ committee, has built almost all of the aspects from disused pallet wood in his shed.

Folk are now being encouraged to leave donations at the display in Bruce Crescent to go towards Cancer Research UK Relay for Life.

The money raised from the Up-Helly-A’ themed exhibition will be added to the total from the ‘teacher’s squad’, who will walk the Lerwick halls route from 8.30pm tonight (Tuesday) until 8.30am the following morning in a continuous relay effort.

Graeme Garrick, also a member of the Lerwick committee, and his squad have so far raised over £7,700 – more than seven times their initial goal.

Anyone who wants to donate to their fundraising effort can do so by clicking this link.

See more pictures of the Up-Helly-A’ display below: