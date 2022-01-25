First joint replacements completed after ‘phenomenal’ progress with mobile theatre

Inside the mobile theatre. Photo: NHS Shetland.

A mobile theatre is reported to be making “phenomenal” progress in providing operations previously delayed due to Covid-19.

NHS Shetland opened the temporary theatre outside the Gilbert Bain Hospital earlier this month, hoping to carry out as many as 400 procedures during its 12 week stay.

Following a fortnight of mainly cataract removals, the first joint replacement operations began yesterday (Monday).

Chief executive Michael Dickson told today’s board meeting the progress had been “phenomenal”.

He said the first joint patients were “up and mobilising on day zero”.

“It means we’re looking at getting some of those patients home tomorrow,” he added.

“Honestly, it’s just fantastic.”

Mr Dickson said the success demonstrated “what makes Shetland such a special place”.

“We’ve taken on a big challenge … and it’s going great guns,” he added.

Chairman Gary Robinson said patients had contacted him who were “a little hesitant about having surgery in the back of a lorry”.

However, he said the video produced by NHS Shetland demonstrating the process had been “excellent” in letting folk know what to expect.