Health board ‘back to business as usual’ as Covid threat eases

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 31 min ago 0
The health board is getting back to “business as usual” after Covid cases began to “tail off”.

NHS Shetland had adopted an “agile footing” to deal with the potential crisis of rapidly increasing Omicron cases before Christmas.

But at today’s (Tuesday) meeting the board agreed it was time to transition back to its regular arrangements.

Chairman Gary Robinson said he felt “things are settling down again” and a return to a more normal approach was possible.

Chief executive Michael Dickson said the move had always been intended to be for as short a time as possible to deal with the challenges as they emerged.

“It would appear that purpose has been dealt with,” he added.

The SIC’s convener Malcom Bell said he “fully supported” the move.

While the move to the agile footing was appropriate for a “potential time of crisis”, Mr Bell said the “immediate threat had passed”.

“From my point of view, now is the time to transition back to business as usual,” he added.

Public health principal Elizabeth Robinson said 149 cases were recorded in the past week.

While cases had been climbing until 14th January, she said they had since “started to tail off again”.

“So we have to hope we carry on going in that direction,” she added.

Twitter

