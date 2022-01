The traditional Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ bill has appeared at the Market Cross this morning, despite the festival being called off for a second year.

Covid staples such as Omicron, Pfizer, masks and LFTs all make the bill as coronavirus once again dominates the conversation.

There is also a reminder that “normality is near”, with hopes that the festival will be able to return in 2023.

See this year’s bill in full below: