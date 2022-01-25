News

Praise for vaccine team after Shetland leads the way in national rollout

The vaccination rollout is reported to be a “success story through and through” with Shetland leading the way in many key groups.

NHS Shetland’s public health principal Elizabeth Robinson has paid tribute to the vaccine teams for having done such a “fantastic job”.

In an update at today’s (Tuesday) board meeting, Ms Robinson said Shetland had by far the highest vaccine uptake in Scotland for 12-15-year-olds with 83.5 per cent coverage.

Shetland is also leading the way in booster jabs for the over 40s, at 91.6 per cent coverage.

The 83.6 per cent booster uptake for over 18s is also the highest in Scotland.

For 16-17-year-olds, 69.4 per cent have had their second jab, which is the second best coverage in Scotland after Orkney.

“This is just a success story through and through,” Ms Robinson said.

