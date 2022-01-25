Headlines News

Scottish government challenged over endometriosis report

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 5 min ago 0
Beatrice Wishart Photo: Liberal Democrats.

The Scottish government has been challenged over what action it will take following a report by Endometriosis UK.

The organisation has recommended changes to improve diagnosis and treatment.

The report found care of the condition was not even meeting base level.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart has added her support to those suffering from the condition.

Endometriosis UK is seeking the implementation of guidelines on endometriosis across Scotland.

It has also called for a building of relationships between healthcare services to allow for smoother referrals.

The charity wants to increase education at primary and secondary care levels.

And it is calling for GPs and non-specialist gynaecologists to receive more education on the condition.

Finally, the charity is calling for investment in endometriosis awareness through a public health campaign, improving menstrual wellbeing education in schools and educating school nurses.

An estimated 1.5 million women in the UK are affected by the condition – similar to the number of women who have diabetes.

Up to 50 per cent of women affected by infertility have endometriosis.

The condition is where tissue, similar to the lining of the womb, starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. There is no definite cure, and the cause is still unknown.

After the question session Ms Wishart said: “This condition can have debilitating physical and mental impacts on those living with it. I have been told about relationships breaking down because of the strain this condition can put on a marriage.

“Sexism is part of the issue in tackling this condition. If there were a similar painful medical condition that affected the same amount of men there would have been greater action by now. We must improve awareness of the condition to drive down the time taken for diagnosis and waiting time for treatment.”

