News

Up-Helly-A’ protestor calls for open debate with committee and SIC

10 hours 28 min ago 0
Up-Helly-A’ protestor calls for open debate with committee and SIC

A man holding a silent protest at the Lerwick Town Hall is calling for the Up-Helly-A’ (UHA) committee and the SIC to “start talking” about equality.

Peter Hamilton has wrapped white ribbons around the front of the town hall.

Peter Hamilton is protesting on what would have been Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ day.

He has questioned with what “legal and moral justification” the UHA committee is allowed to use the council’s public play park while “banning women and girls”.

And he has said he will give them two weeks to lift the ban on women and girls – the amount of time he claims it took the Lerwick committee to ban the use of blackface after the death of George Floyd.

Mr Hamilton has wrapped white ribbons around the front of the town hall, in reference to the white ribbon campaign to end male violence against women.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.