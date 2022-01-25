Up-Helly-A’ protestor calls for open debate with committee and SIC

A man holding a silent protest at the Lerwick Town Hall is calling for the Up-Helly-A’ (UHA) committee and the SIC to “start talking” about equality.

Peter Hamilton has wrapped white ribbons around the front of the town hall.

Peter Hamilton is protesting on what would have been Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ day.

He has questioned with what “legal and moral justification” the UHA committee is allowed to use the council’s public play park while “banning women and girls”.

And he has said he will give them two weeks to lift the ban on women and girls – the amount of time he claims it took the Lerwick committee to ban the use of blackface after the death of George Floyd.

Mr Hamilton has wrapped white ribbons around the front of the town hall, in reference to the white ribbon campaign to end male violence against women.