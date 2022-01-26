Incredible charity effort from relay team raises over £11k
The teacher’s squad completed their Up-Helly-A’ relay effort early on Wednesday morning – raising more than £11,000 for Cancer Research UK Relay for Life in the process.
The group set off from Mareel on Tuesday night, played off by a group of young musicians, on their route around the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ halls.
After setting an initial fundraising goal of just £1,000, the squad has now raised more than 11 times that amount.
As of Wednesday morning, the appeal has raised £11,307.
An Up-Helly-A’ themed display in Bruce Crescent from Lynden Nicolson, which was visited by the teacher’s squad on Tuesday night, has already raised around £500 for charity as well.
Anyone who still wishes to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.
