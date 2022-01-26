Incredible charity effort from relay team raises over £11k

Squad members on their way at the start of the night. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The teacher’s squad completed their Up-Helly-A’ relay effort early on Wednesday morning – raising more than £11,000 for Cancer Research UK Relay for Life in the process.

The squad celebrate reaching the finish line on Wednesday morning.

The group set off from Mareel on Tuesday night, played off by a group of young musicians, on their route around the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ halls.

After setting an initial fundraising goal of just £1,000, the squad has now raised more than 11 times that amount.

As of Wednesday morning, the appeal has raised £11,307.

An Up-Helly-A’ themed display in Bruce Crescent from Lynden Nicolson, which was visited by the teacher’s squad on Tuesday night, has already raised around £500 for charity as well.

Anyone who still wishes to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.