New police commander takes up post

An officer with a 25-year career spanning a variety of operational and specialist roles has been appointed area commander for Shetland.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson took up the post on Thursday, 20th January.

He replaces the outgoing Paul Daley, who lasted only six months in the role last year.

Mr Clemenson’s policing career began in Glasgow North and East Dunbartonshire in the late 1990s, followed by six years working in road policing in Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

He said he was “delighted” to be taking on the role, and was looking forward to “displaying all my knowledge, skills and operational experience to ensure I remain responsive, accountable and tailored to meet local needs of the local communities of Shetland.”