NorthLink issues update on weather-related service disruption

Andrew Hirst 19 hours 59 min ago 0
NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

Tonight’s (Wednesday) northbound NorthLink crossing from Aberdeen is now expected to arrive in Lerwick three hours behind schedule, due to forecasts of high winds.

NorthLink Ferries had warned passengers of likely weather-related disruption yesterday and has now issued a more detailed update on the impact to its services.

Hrossey’s southbound sailing is still scheduled to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm this evening but will no longer call in at Kirkwall in Orkney, where there is a Met Office yellow weather warning for high winds.

Freight sailings to and from the mainland had been under review but are now confirmed as cancelled. They have been rescheduled for tomorrow evening.

NorthLink said further disruptions may occur over the weekend.

