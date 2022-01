A poor forecast has put paid to this weekend's parkrun. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Saturday’s parkrun in Bressay has been cancelled due to the weather forecast.

Event director Kate Wills said that, with the likelihood that ferries will be disrupted, they had to decide to call off this weekend’s run.

The parkrun is expected to resume as normal on Saturday, 5th February.

The event celebrated its fourth anniversary last weekend.