Headlines News

Isles jobs saved as remote tower proposals are scrapped

Ryan Taylor 12 hours 30 min ago 0
Isles jobs saved as remote tower proposals are scrapped
The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh.

Plans to introduce remote towers that would lead to the migration of jobs from Sumburgh to Inverness have been abandoned.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited have agreed a new strategic direction for the controversial Air Traffic Management Strategy (ATMS).

It follows a meeting of the Hial board earlier this week.

The new approach will see the development of a centralised surveillance operation for Sumburgh, as well as Kirkwall, Stornoway, Inverness and Dundee Airports.

Hial says that will be based at its existing approach radar facility in Inverness.

However, air traffic tower services will continue to be provided locally.

The Prospect Union, which represents air traffic controllers, will now ballot its members on the acceptance of the revised proposal.

Chairwoman of Hial Lorna Jack said: “We’ve listened to the feedback from our colleagues and island communities in reaching our decision.

“This alternative delivery of the ATMS programme will provide enhanced safety and resilience to our operations and retain air traffic controllers on the islands.

“While this sets the future strategic direction for the programme, the board recognises that further detailed work will be required with colleagues before a comprehensive business case can be presented to Transport Scotland. This will include a review of our island impact assessment.”

The move has been welcomed by David Avery of the Prospect Union.

“This decision is an important one for Prospect members and hopefully brings to an end our long-running dispute with Hial over remote towers.

“We welcome Hial’s commitment to modernising air traffic control services in a way that works for staff, communities and the business.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped us to reach this outcome. It would not have happened without the dedicated campaigning of Prospect members, and without the widespread support of communities and politicians across the affected areas.

“We look forward to working with Hial to bring through these modernisations.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.