In today’s edition of The Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 28th January) edition of The Shetland Times:

•  A 21-year-old woman with endometriosis has emotionally described the excruciating pain of the debilitating condition as she made calls for faster diagnoses.
• The Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ committee is set top ask its organisers their thoughts on including women in the festival.
• A Lerwick man says his life has been turned upside down after the cannabis prescription he uses as medicine was seized by police.
• Plans to introduce remote towers, taking jobs away from Sumburgh Airport, have been abandoned.
• SPORT – There were resounding victories for both the men’s and ladies’ rugby sides, as the women continued their flawless start to the league campaign against Aberdeenshire Quines.
• SPORT – Bake-off contest marks parkrun’s fourth anniversary.

Plus readers letters, opinion and more.

