NorthLink warns of ‘high possibility’ of ferry cancellations 

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

NorthLink’s southbound ferry sailing tomorrow (Saturday) is under review with a “high possibility” of cancellation.

Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at 7pm but is facing likely disruption.

Hrossey’s northbound sailing, which is due to depart Aberdeen at 5pm, calling at Kirkwall and Lerwick, is also subject to review.

Tomorrow’s freight sailings in both directions are also subject to review, again with a “high possibility” of cancellation.

Today’s passenger crossings are scheduled to sail on schedule; freight sailings are departing early.

NorthLink said more detailed updates will follow as forecasts are updated.