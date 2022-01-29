Bus services fall foul of Storm Malik
Shetland Islands Council has announced a number of bus service cancellations due to Storm Malik.
Four routes have now been suspended. They are: Nos. 6 (South Mainland), 9 (Walls), 21 (Hillswick) and 23 (Toft/Mossbank).
Further information can be obtained by calling the bus voicebank on 01595 745744.
The announcement comes just hours after all inter-ferry services were cancelled.