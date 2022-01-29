Ferry disruption to continue

NorthLink's freight ship Helliar. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Adverse weather conditions forecast for the next 24-48 hours will cause disruptions to the NorthLink ferry service until Monday, operators have announced.

Today’s (Saturday) 7pm crossing from Lerwick to Aberdeen has been postponed until 2am, Sunday morning, with an arrival into Aberdeen of 2pm.

The north route, due to sail at 5pm from Aberdeen to Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Lerwick, will be delayed until 6am on tomorrow.

ETA in Lerwick is 12:30pm on Sunday, 30th January.

Freight services too have been affected. M.V Hildasay was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Aberdeen at 5pm today.

Due to forecasted adverse weather conditions this sailing has been cancelled.

M.V Hildasay will now depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at 6pm on Monday, 31st January.

The northbound route was scheduled for M.V Helliar to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 6pm.

That sailing is now cancelled.

M.V Helliar will now depart Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) at 6pm tomorrow.