Headlines News

Inter-island ferry services suspended

Stuart Prestidge 1 hour 16 min ago
Shetland Islands Council has announced all of its ferry services are now suspended due to the high winds brought by Storm Malik.

SIC announced on Twitter that services are unlikely to resume today as winds are forecast to hit the isles until at least this evening.

Services to Whalsay, Yell, Bluemull Sound and Bressay are all affected.

The Skerries route remains listed as ‘disrupted’ with updates available here.

