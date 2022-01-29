Inter-island ferry services suspended

Shetland Islands Council has announced all of its ferry services are now suspended due to the high winds brought by Storm Malik.

SIC announced on Twitter that services are unlikely to resume today as winds are forecast to hit the isles until at least this evening.

⚠️ All #SICFerries are now suspended due to increasing winds across #Shetland 💨 Services are unlikely to resume this afternoon, with strong winds forecast until early evening 🌊 Latest updates are available on the Ferries Voicebanks ☎️ – https://t.co/G7av1Ga3qv #StormMalik pic.twitter.com/Y6AXCANFXA — Shetland Islands Council (@ShetIslandsCll) January 29, 2022

Services to Whalsay, Yell, Bluemull Sound and Bressay are all affected.

The Skerries route remains listed as ‘disrupted’ with updates available here.