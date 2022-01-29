Power cuts reported as Storm Malik hits

Click for full size image.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) remains at yellow alert status as its teams respond to the ongoing impacts of Storm Malik across Shetland.

Today (Saturday) sustained wind speeds of over 70mph will be felt across the isle, with gusts in excess of 85mph predicted.

This has resulted in damage to SSEN’s electricity network across Shetland with power outages being reported on social media.

No specific details of Shetland power issues were available from SSEN.

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said: “Our teams continue to respond to the impact of Storm Malik, which has resulted in widespread damage to electricity infrastructure across the north of Scotland.

“With high winds expected to continue throughout the day, it’s possible that some customers may remain off supply overnight and we are mindful of a second weather front arriving on Sunday. As soon as our teams have fully assessed the damage caused we will update customers on restoration times.

“We continue to proactively contact customers on our priority services register to offer extra support where required and I’d encourage anyone concerned to give our dedicated teams a call on 105, where we can provide additional support and guidance.”

SSEN is closely monitoring a second weather front, named by the Met Office as Storm Corrie, which is forecast to impact the north of Scotland from tomorrow afternoon and which has the potential to cause further damage and faults to SSEN’s electricity network.

SSEN is urging people to not approach any damage to its equipment and instead, report it to SSEN by calling 105 or via its Power Track App and engineers will investigate as soon as possible.