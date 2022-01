Designer Nicole Coutts

Nicole Coutts, the designer behind the versatile Sea Swell Snood, showcases her Shetland Wool Week creation in a newly released YouTube video.

Nicole explains her inspiration behind the garment which combines natural white, willow and pistachio coloured wools from Jamiesons of Shetland Spindrift range.

For these wet and windy nights it is an ideal pattern to cast on if you are looking for a relaxing knit.