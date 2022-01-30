Fair Isle tourism project deadline looms

Fair Isle. Photo: Ivan Reid

Filmmakers have less than a week to throw their hat into the ring for a project that will enhance visitor experience and encourage nature-based tourism to Fair Isle.

The work has been commissioned by Fair Isle Marine Research Organisation (FIMRO) in conjunction with the Fair Isle Demonstration and Research Marine Protected Area (DR MPA) who are seeking a filmmaker to help capture the spirit and beauty of the island and to work with the community to showcase the stories rooted in Fair Isle’s maritime heritage.

Development of a virtual tour will include a full community consultation to determine the information islanders want to convey to would-be tourists.

The tour will be multidisciplinary incorporating music, poetry, stories and science to maximise visitor engagement with three or four short, three minute videos produced based on the findings of the consultation.

The applicant also needs to organise the consultation and select locations suitable for the films and have a hands on role in the projects launch.

A maximum budget of £2,800 will be allocated to the project and applications must be submitted by Friday, 4th February.

For more information visit the FIMRO Facebook page. To apply email martha.thomson@nature.scot.