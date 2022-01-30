Survey on support for energy efficiency issues launched

Local services providing support for those who need advice on issues around fuel poverty and energy efficiency are running a short survey on how well those work, and whether they could be improved.

The fuel poverty, energy and financial advice support services survey is being run by SIC in partnership with Hjaltland Housing Association, Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau and Home Energy Scotland.

The survey is looking for information on how easily folk have found it to use those services.

Ryan Thomson, chairman of the SIC environment and transport committee, said: “With energy costs set to rise even further, compounded by Shetland’s cold climate, this is obviously an important piece of work.

“There is a wide range of advice available locally on issues around fuel poverty, but it’s really important that we understand how we can improve what we do. For those who have already accessed services – what was your experience? And for those who haven’t – why not?

“The impact of high energy prices on people’s lives will inevitably be more significant in the future, and we need to be more efficient in what we do to support those in the community who may be facing problems.”

The survey will run until Friday, 4th March and is open to all island residents.

Anyone who prefers a paper copy should contact the SIC’s energy efficiency team on 01595 744186.