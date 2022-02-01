Council rents proposed to increase 2.5 per cent

Council tenants are facing a 2.5 per cent rental increase.

Council rents are set to rise by 2.5 per cent in April – the lowest of three potential hikes previously under consideration.

The SIC launched a consultation on rental charges in December when tenants were given varying options including a possible 4.2 per cent increase.

The council said the larger hike would have allowed it to carry out more maintenance and repair works. However, it prompted a backlash from tenants commenting online.

Many complained they had already been waiting months, or even years, for housing repairs, leaving families in cold, damp properties through winter. They felt the council should resolve the repair backlog before imposing any more rent rises.

Most of the consultation respondents were also against the larger rental hikes.

Of the 225 tenants who responded to the survey, 56 per cent said their preference was for the lowest increase.

The rental changes are detailed in a report on housing revenue accounts which will be discussed by the council’s development committee on Monday.