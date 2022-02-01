Demands for free travel scheme to include ferries

A renewed call is being made for young people to benefit from free ferry travel.

Former MSYP Jonathan Dorratt is demanding ferries be included in the Scottish government’s travel scheme for under 22s, which launched on Monday.

The scheme has been widely praised, but only includes bus travel within its remit.

Mr Dorratt has opened a Facebook page calling for the SNP administration to change its mind.

“For islanders it’s now cheaper to travel the length of Scotland than to get home on an inter-island ferry,” he said.

Chairman of Shetland Islands Council’s transport partnership Ryan Thomson said: “While ferries have not yet been included, I will continue to make the case with representatives to add ferries to the scheme.

“Accessibility and inclusivity for youngsters on our islands to this scheme is extremely important.

“They shouldn’t be left out and we must continue to work with and press on the government the importance of including inter-island ferries into this much welcomed new policy.”

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “Extending free bus travel will make public transport more affordable, and help give many young people wider access to more education, leisure, and work opportunities. It will also support the choice to travel sustainably early in their lives.”