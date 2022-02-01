News

Disruption to Tuesday’s sailings

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

The Hrossey will depart Lerwick later for Aberdeen tonight (Tuesday) due to high winds.

NorthLink did not say what time the Hrossey will leave, saying an update would follow later, but said she would sail in “the late evening”.

She is expected to arrive in Aberdeen in the “late morning” on Wednesday.

The Hjaltland will sail from Aberdeen at the usual time tonight, but could be subject to delays arriving into Kirkwall later.

The freight vessel Hildasay will sail from Aberdeen at 9pm tonight, and is expected to arrive into Lerwick at midday tomorrow.

