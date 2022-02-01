Life in Shetland News

Loganair celebrates diamond anniversary

Airline Loganair is celebrating its diamond anniversary today (Tuesday) as it looks back on 60 years of taking to the skies.

Formed on 1st February 1962, Loganair has marked the anniversary in true birthday style with balloons and cake and commemorative chocolates for customers on every flight.

To celebrate its birthday Loganair has also launched a competition to give away a diamond ticket, consisting of 60 free flights across its network, to one lucky winner.

The airline is asking people to enter the competition by nominating an individual or group, such as a sporting team or a youth group, most deserving of this gift.

Chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said they were “thrilled” to be celebrating an “unrivalled milestone” this year.

And First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Loganair has made an “exceptional contribution” to Scotland over the last six decades.

“Since 1962, the airline has helped keep the country moving, ensuring that people across Scotland are connected – particularly those living in and visiting our most remote communities.

“The importance of that has never been clearer than during the pandemic as the airline continued to operate, transporting patients, tests and equipment across Scotland and beyond.”

