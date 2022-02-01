£2m Promote Shetland contract confirmed

An image branding Shetland as the Islands of Opportunity. Photo: Promote Shetland.

A digital marketing agency has won the £2m contract to build a positive brand for Shetland over the next five years.

The SIC announced today (Tuesday) that NB Communication Limited had again been awarded the Promote Shetland contract.

The project, which aims to market Shetland as a positive place to “live, work, study, visit and invest”, runs for five years from April.

Development committee chairman Alastair Cooper said he was pleased with the decision.

“It’s vital that we continue to positively market Shetland, our distinct identity, and our high quality products and services,” he said.

“To support the future economy of our islands, we must showcase Shetland as a destination to attract people to live, work, study, visit, and invest here.”

NB Communication, which is based in Shetland, won the last contract in 2017.

Since then it has carried out various campaigns, including rebranding Shetland the “Islands of Opportunity” in 2020 to attract “forward-looking industries” and develop career opportunities.