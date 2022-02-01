Swan skipper for 2022 confirmed

Maggie Adamson will skipper the Swan in 2022.

The Swan Trust has confirmed that Maggie Adamson will be skipper for 2022 – years after she first stepped foot on the vessel as a primary school pupil.

At 29-years-old Maggie has extensive experience on the Swan, becoming part of her crew in 2016 and has sailed on vessels all over the world, competing in many sailing competitions from dinghies to offshore yachts.

Maggie said: “I have sailed on lots of different boats, and enjoy competing but I always look forward to coming home to Shetland and sailing on the Swan.

“Working and living on the Swan is a great way of life. It’s an adventure, the sailing is traditional and stripped back to the way it would have been, and you have time onboard to appreciate the wildlife and places around you.”

She added: “I am grateful to the trust for the opportunities it has given me, the Swan is very special to me and I am honoured to be appointed as skipper.”

The Swan has a busy season ahead, with youth charters in Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles, Norway and for the Tall Ships Races, which this year will see them visit Denmark and the Netherlands.

In addition to this, the Swan, and Shetland trainees, will be taking part in a Centenary Smack Race in Lowestoft, to celebrate the Excelsior’s 100th birthday.