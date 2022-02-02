News

Final six churches to be sold off later this year

10 hours 49 min ago 1
Final six churches to be sold off later this year
The Lunna kirk will go up for sale later this year.

The last six isles churches up for closure will be sold off later this year, the Church of Scotland has said.

Over the course of 2022, Tingwall, Whalsay, Gulberwick, Dunrossness, Lunna, and Out Skerries will be closed and sold.

The sales are likely to begin in the spring, and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Thirteen churches have already been sold or are under offer, with this year’s sales marking the final phase of the Church of Scotland’s closures – as first announced in 2018.

The Church of Scotland said it “would love” to transfer the remaining churches over to any interested community groups, but need community buyers to come forward before the end of the year.

It said it was understood these closures “will be a difficult milestone for the community”.

Anyone who would like to discuss options around community or trust ownership of any of the remaining church buildings is asked to get in touch with Rev. Fran Henderson at ShetlandParish@churchofscotland.org.uk

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • Church of Scotland

    • February 2nd, 2022 16:27

    The Church of Scotland would very much like to transfer the church buildings to community groups that organise to make a bid, as we made clear when the previous buildings were listed for sale. Four church buildings have already been transferred to community groups and we are happy to speak to any interested community groups. We encourage interested parties to contact Shetland Church of Scotland at ShetlandParish@churchofscotland.org.uk

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.