Final six churches to be sold off later this year

The Lunna kirk will go up for sale later this year.

The last six isles churches up for closure will be sold off later this year, the Church of Scotland has said.

Over the course of 2022, Tingwall, Whalsay, Gulberwick, Dunrossness, Lunna, and Out Skerries will be closed and sold.

The sales are likely to begin in the spring, and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Thirteen churches have already been sold or are under offer, with this year’s sales marking the final phase of the Church of Scotland’s closures – as first announced in 2018.

The Church of Scotland said it “would love” to transfer the remaining churches over to any interested community groups, but need community buyers to come forward before the end of the year.

It said it was understood these closures “will be a difficult milestone for the community”.

Anyone who would like to discuss options around community or trust ownership of any of the remaining church buildings is asked to get in touch with Rev. Fran Henderson at ShetlandParish@churchofscotland.org.uk