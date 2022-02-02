Glaswegian brothers fined after fracturing doorman’s nose

The assaults happened outside Da Wheel in Lerwick.

Glaswegian brothers who assaulted staff outside a Lerwick bar have been hit with hefty fines.

Brian and Paul Kirkpatrick were involved in an altercation outside Da Wheel on 24th July last year when the doorman told them to “pack it in”.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) both brothers, aged 45 and 44 respectively, then became “even more aggressive” and began assaulting the doorman.

They repeatedly punched and kicked him, fracturing his nose, which took 16 weeks to heal.

The bar’s manageress then tried to intervene. However, Mr MacKenzie said she was also assaulted before calling the police who were nearby and arrived quickly.

The brothers, who both live at the same address in Castlemilk, Glasgow, were “not at all co-operative” when the police arrived, the court heard.

When older brother Brian Fitzpatrick was placed under arrest, Mr MacKenzie said he struggled violently with officers.

“It took considerable effort before they brought him under control,” he added.

When back at the police station, Mr MacKenzie said the older brother’s behaviour “did not improve”.

He was shouting and swearing at the officers, including calling them “fucking black bastards”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Brian Fitzpatrick £1,200 and Paul Fitzpatrick £700.

Both brothers were ordered to pay £200 in compensation.