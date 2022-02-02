Overdue library book from 1977 is finally returned
An overdue book has made a much delayed return to Shetland Library.
The Black Douglas was loaned to an unspecified member of the Dore family in April 1977.
But it has taken until now for the long-awaited copy to make its way back.
Shetland Library has welcomed its return on social media.
We don't wish to encourage competitiveness in Most Overdue Book, but a quick thanks to the Dore family, who while visiting Shetland recently returned 'The Black Douglas', by S. R. Crockett, borrowed (by an unspecified family member) in April 1977 (!!) 🤨🙄#LongOverdue pic.twitter.com/JEWx0dr46Z
— Shetland Library (@ShetlandLibrary) February 2, 2022
