Single ferry service on Whalsay route with Linga in drydock

Whalsay will operate to a single ferry service today, as the Linga goes into drydock.

From tomorrow (Thursday), the route will be covered by both the Geira and Fivla.

The Symbister bus transport will be in operation Monday to Friday to an updated timetable, available from the SIC website.

This will be in operation from today until Monday, 14th February – excluding weekends.

These bus runs will be delivered as long as there is not a requirement for the gritter.

If there is, the gritting must take priority, the council said.

The SIC apologised to all customers for any inconvenience caused.