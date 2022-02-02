News

Some elderly patients in hospital with Covid, NHS says

3 hours 10 min ago 0
Some elderly patients in hospital with Covid, NHS says
Covid-19

NHS Shetland has said it has “a small number” of older, more vulnerable patients currently in hospital with Covid.

The health board said there were still high levels of Covid in the community, with a “high number” of positive lateral flow tests being recorded recently.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said that most of those testing positive were vaccinated adults with very mild symptoms.

Around a third are children with cold symptoms, she added.

“However, with this currently high number of cases in our community, it is not unexpected that, sadly, we have seen a small number of older, more vulnerable people with Covid needing to be admitted to hospital,” Dr Laidlaw said.

“So, we all still need to take sensible precautions to try and protect the most vulnerable people in Shetland.”

The NHS said that not everyone will be called now if they are in contact with a positive person, with some contacted by text instead.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.