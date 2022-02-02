Teen on drugs led police on 100mph chase

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A teenage driver led police on a 100mph chase while on drugs, a court heard.

Jack Garrick, 19, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Garrick drove at “grossly excessive speeds” while being pursued by police on 12th December, 2020.

The pursuit began on the A970, near the Kergord B9074 junction, and headed north towards Ollaberry School, around 20 miles away.

During the chase, Garrick reached speeds in excess of 100mph and drove on the wrong side of the road, including on blind bends. Roads were wet with standing water.

The Voe teen’s chase came to an end when he crashed into a fence and his car flipped on to its side.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had no previous convictions but recognised the “extremely serious” nature of the offences.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the case until 2nd March for the preparation of criminal justice social worker reports.

Garrick has been disqualified from driving in the meantime.