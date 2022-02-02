Woman told to ‘grow up’ after sending abusive message while drunk on social media

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A young woman who sent a “grossly offensive” social media message to her former partner while drunk has been told to “grow up”.

Caitlin Hay, 21, had previously admitted sending the “abusive” message and was sentenced to a nine month supervision order when she returned to Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Hay, from Brae, was also ordered to pay a £300 fine and £20 victim surcharge and subjected to a non-harassment order.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly told the court Hay was drunk when she made the video message on 4th December and thought it would be “funny”.

However, given the history with the victim, including a previous offence, Mr Kelly said it was taken in a “very different light”.

In the message, which was said to be of “indecent, obscene or menacing character”, Hay told the victim she had “intimate” images of him.

Mr Kelly said Hay had a “fixation” with the victim which was worsened by her alcohol usage. When combined with her mobile phone, he said this made for a “dangerous combination”.

Following the incident, however, Mr Kelly said his client had taken steps to address her alcohol usage.

He said she would welcome a supervision order as it would help her get the support she needs.

“In short she needs to grow up and realise this is not a game, it is extremely serious,” he added.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said there had been history between Hay and the victim, including a previous similar conviction.

Last time, he said it was hoped both parties had “moved on” and so a non-harassment order would not be required.

Mr MacKenzie said the latest offence showed Hay had not moved on sufficiently.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank imposed the non-harassment order for 12 months.