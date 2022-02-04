In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 4th February) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE – Local fishermen have called for a “level playing field” after a French-flagged fishing boat was photographed unloading its catch unchecked into the back of a Spanish lorry. Marine Scotland said there were “no issues” with the landing.
- New area commander Stuart Clemenson said the police will look to carry out more checks onboard the NorthLink ferries in their efforts to limit drugs coming into the isles.
- The Relay for Life looks set to return to an in-person event in May. Chairman Martin Henderson said they were in the “initial stages” of planning an event that would be “as normal within the guidelines” as possible.
- EXCLUSIVE – A grieving woman is calling for a tightening of controls around over-the-counter painkillers following the tragic death in Ireland of her younger sister.
- SPORT – There’s reports from the return of indoor hockey and netball, as well as badminton, swimming and cross-country running.
