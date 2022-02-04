NorthLink service changes scheduled amid weather related disruption

NorthLink’s ferry crossings are subject to weather-related disruption over the weekend.

The Hjaltland is set to depart Aberdeen at 5pm tomorrow (Saturday). But she will not leave Kirkwall until 6am on Sunday. Her crossing to Lerwick is scheduled to arrive at noon.

Hrossey’s southbound sailing, which had been scheduled to depart Lerwick at 4.30pm tomorrow, will now leave two hours earlier at 2.30pm. Her arrivals in Kirkwall and Aberdeen are still expected to be on time.

Tonight’s freight sailing could face delays of up to two hours in arriving in Aberdeen. Tomorrow’s are under review.

Today’s passenger sailings are expected to depart and arrive on schedule in both directions.