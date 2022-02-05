News

Internationally renowned Shetland Folk Festival confirms dates for its 40th anniversary celebrations

Andrew Hirst
JP Cormier and Tim Edey  at a concert in Walls on the opening night of the 2019 Shetland Folk Festival. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Dates for the 40th Shetland Folk Festival have been confirmed.

Following a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the internationally renowned event is to return between 28th April and 1st May, 2022.

Organisers say they hope to announce details about the line-up ticket sales and more in the coming weeks 

Since its inception in 1981, the festival has prided itself on reaching the most far flung areas of Shetland, with concerts organised throughout the isles with some of the best musicians from near and far.

Visit www.shetlandfolkfestival.com for more details as they are announced.

