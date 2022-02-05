LETTER: Allowing women at Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ would cause no ‘revolutionary upheaval’ 

Women took part in a Viking torch-lit march through the streets of Glasgow to celebrate Shetland’s unique cultural history. Photo: Celtic Connections.

If the committee of Lerwick’s (awesome) fire-festival was to declare gender equality today, there would be no revolutionary upheaval whatsoever.

In reality, things will remain much the same, in that even if the committee actively encourage lasses to participate, the vast majority will realistically prefer to attend halls just as they have done in the past.

The difference will be almost imperceptible. Only a small handful of lasses are likely to choose to join squads once they have the blessing and encouragement of the committee.

The whole ugly debate will presumably at that point completely disappear, and we could aa be pals again and get on with enjoying what is a truly magnificent event that we should all be able to be proud of.

Our festival, which we love so much, will essentially remain the same – but with a positive spirit of equality for all.

This letter appeared in yesterday’s (Friday) edition of The Shetland Times signed by:

