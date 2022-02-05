NorthLink announces further ferry disruption to affect Sunday services

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Further ferry disruption has been announced with Sunday night’s crossing now also subject to delays.

NorthLink Ferries has today (Saturday) updated its warning to customers with the Hrossey’s northbound sailing tomorrow night now not expected to arrive in Lerwick until “mid to late morning” on Monday.

Her arrival into Kirkwall is also subject to weather related delays of around an hour.

As previously reported, tonight’s sailings also face disruption.

The Hrossey will be departing Lerwick at 2.30pm, two hours ahead of the original schedule. Her arrival in Kirkwall and Aberdeen is expected to be on time.

The Hjaltland is still scheduled to depart Aberdeen on schedule at 5pm this evening. However, due to adverse weather, her departure from Kirkwall will be delayed until 6am tomorrow. She is scheduled to arrive in Lerwick around noon tomorrow.

Hildasay’s freight sailing will leave Aberdeen early, at 3pm.