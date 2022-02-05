News

NorthLink announces further ferry disruption to affect Sunday services

Andrew Hirst 12 hours 48 min ago 0
NorthLink announces further ferry disruption to affect Sunday services
The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Further ferry disruption has been announced with Sunday night’s crossing now also subject to delays.

NorthLink Ferries has today (Saturday) updated its warning to customers with the Hrossey’s northbound sailing tomorrow night now not expected to arrive in Lerwick until “mid to late morning” on Monday.

Her arrival into Kirkwall is also subject to weather related delays of around an hour.

As previously reported, tonight’s sailings also face disruption. 

The Hrossey will be departing Lerwick at 2.30pm, two hours ahead of the original schedule. Her arrival in Kirkwall and Aberdeen is expected to be on time.

The Hjaltland is still scheduled to depart Aberdeen on schedule at 5pm this evening. However, due to adverse weather, her departure from Kirkwall will be delayed until 6am tomorrow. She is scheduled to arrive in Lerwick around noon tomorrow. 

Hildasay’s freight sailing will leave Aberdeen early, at 3pm.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.